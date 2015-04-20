Why subscribe to Garden Design magazine?
- Each issue is 148 pages with no ads
- Stories unfold over 8 to 20 pages
- Detailed and bold photography
- Collectible and coffee table worthy
From shady spots to open meadows, find inspiration for gardens big and small.
Browse hundreds of inspiring photos, including flowers, edibles, containers & more.
See examples of popular styles including Asian, modern, & cottage gardens, plus more.
Discover inspiring gardens from our archives in Portland, L.A., New York and beyond.
From raised beds to terrariums, find a variety of gardening projects with instructions.
Garden and landscape designers across the country forecast noteworthy ideas.
Discover the right plants for your garden and learn how to use them in a cohesive design.
Eight design principles for creating a successful, satisfying garden.
Whether you grow edibles or flowers, get tips for creating a gorgeous summer garden.
Tips for creating a gorgeous fall garden, including what flowers & veggies to grow.
Learn how to use color artfully, creatively and accidentally in the garden.
Discover garden tours, browse travel ideas, find gardens to visit & more.
Learn to care for calla lilies, get growing advice & tips for using them in your garden...
Learn the do's and don’ts of planting and growing succulents successfully...
Follow these beginner guidelines to get your flower garden off to a great start...
Bring life to your landscape with these 10 shrubs that keep their leaves all year...
Held in Portland, this event offers classes, tours, a film festival and talks, conference is open to all (7/10-14 in OR)
Join the New York Botanical Garden for interactive classes with top landscape architects and designers and earn course hours towards a NYBG Certificate in Landscape Design (7/10-8/16 in NY)
Held at Scott Arboretum, this event features talks by noted horticulturists and designers, as well as free admission to sponsoring gardens (7/21 in Swarthmore, PA)
Enjoy access to amazing speakers, fantastic private tours of gardens, nurseries and garden centers, and a tradeshow (7/23-28 in Denver)
From trowels to aprons, our editors have compiled their favorite gardening gifts.
Think they’d love a subscription to Garden Design magazine? Use this link to order: www.gardendesign.com/gift.
To order a print copy of any issue, click here.